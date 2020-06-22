Having won numerous district, state and even region all-star tournament championships for so many years, that won’t be the case this summer for the McLean Little League girls softball program.
Those competitions have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What the program is holding instead for AA, AAA and Majors level teams is a late-starting 12-game regular season that is already underway, followed by city-series championship tournaments, all concluding by the end of July.
The majority of the games are at the league’s Westmoreland Street complex.
For each contest, a 20-point social distancing safety plan is being followed.
The McLean Little League softball program has long been among the tops in Virginia as far as winning all-star tournaments at the various levels. Overall, the program has won 28 state championships, 13 on the highest Majors level.
“It’s great we are able to play something,” said longtime Majors softball manager Jamie Loving, who has managed and coached many all-star teams. “There is a lot of talent in this program again this year. So our all-star teams had a very good chance to win state titles and maybe more from there. It’s unfortunate all of that had to be canceled.”
Loving is managing the Keep Smiling-Dr. Hinkle team, which already has played a couple of games. It’s one of five Majors teams.
Another longtime league softball manager is Gerry Megas. He is managing the MLS Tutor Pirates this summer, and also has led numerous past all-star teams. His Pirates are the two-time defending regular season league Majors champions.
“It will be a battle to see which Majors team ends up the best, because the teams are pretty even,” Loving said. “The outcomes might be decided by which players are out of town for games because of family vacations. We normally don’t have to deal with that very much, because the seasons are over so much earlier.”
Loving and Megas said that all-star teams may still be chosen at the AA, AAA and Majors level, despite there being no tournaments.
Megas credited Loving and the Little League board for doing thorough work and navigating through the planning to get play started.
“This season will be more of a fun atmosphere,” Megas said. “They are playing just for the joy of playing. It’s a great opportunity for the 12-year-olds in their final seasons.”
Megas agreed with Loving that the battle for first place will be close.
“We have had a tremendous influx of talent in our league at the Majors level,” Megas said.
Players for the Pirates are Ava DiPietro, Tess Emanuel, Melody Hadden, Allison Haag, Chloe Harrington, Lilah Hoffman, Lindsey Manifor, Leyton Mayrhofer, Avery Prendergast, Kaelynn Thomas, Lucie Touomou, Paris Tran and Addie Wolff.
While other local Little League, like Great Falls and Vienna canceled, their spring and summer season, McLean Little League president Matt Tallent said his league and many parents wanted to try and play some sort of schedule.
“We were determined to give them something if things could be worked out and we got the OK,” Tallent said.
McLean Little League also is holding similar regular-season baseball competition at the same three levels of play, concluding with city series tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.