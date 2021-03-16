With a convincing 11-stroke victory over the South Lakes Seahawks, the Yorktown Patriots improved to 2-0 in high-school golf action.
Leading Yorktown with 9-hole scores of 36 on the Reston National Golf Course were sophomore and defending Class 6 state champion Benjamin Newfield and freshman Charlie Lamb. Newfield had one birdie and Lamb two.
Rowan Foose and Elena Rezac each shot 40 for the Patriots, and Tony Newell and Thomas Ogden had 41s.
Yorktown was scheduled to play Arlington rival Washington-Liberty in another match this week, then on March 22 partipates in the three-team Arlington County match with Wakefield and W-L on the East Potomac Golf Course in Washington.
The Patriots are the defending champions.
YORKTOWN FIELD HOCKEY 4-0: The Yorktown High School girls field hockey team won its first four matches of the season with victories of Washington-Liberty by a 4-2 score, Herndon, 3-0, South Lakes, 2-0, and Langley, 2-1.
Yorktown was a 6D North Region Tournament finalist during the 2019 season and a Class 6 state-tournament qualifier.
Washington-Liberty had a 1-2 record through three games, with a 1-0 win over South Lakes and losses to Yorktown and defending state champion Langley, 2-1.
* The Wakefield Warriors were 0-3, including a close 2-1 home loss to Lake Braddock.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: The defending Liberty District and 6D North Region tournament champion Washington-Liberty Generals are off to a 3-1 start this season. In their most recent match, the Generals defeated the McLean Highlanders, 3-1, winning the final game 25-2. They won the first, 25-22, and the third, 25-12.
Washington-Liberty’s loss was to the Langley Saxons, 3-1.
The Generals defeated the Saxons in the 2019 season’s district tournament final, then in the region semifinals.
