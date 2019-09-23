With drones not an option unfortunately, there are a variety of other ways to watch and keep track of high-school golf tournaments.
Unlike most other sports, golf action is spread out over acres, and not right in front of spectators in gyms or stadiums like football, baseball, soccer or basketball.
Drones are prohibited for coverage or viewing purposes at any Virginia High School League public-school sporting event.
But one golf-watching strategy is to stay next to the finishing hole and clubhouse to get the results and do interviews and talk to the necessary parties. That’s where all of the scores are tabulated and displayed, and where everyone gathers at the end of each round. Another is to walk the course, following specific players or groups, or move about among the holes to see even more action and participants.
For those wanting to watch a lot of golf, being somewhere on the course is the best option, seeing birdies and bogeys made, along with good shots and bad.
Renting a golf cart and driving around, if allowed, is the best way to see the most action. For good reason, often courses are hesitant to rent carts to spectators or media, only coaches or various tournament officials. Too many carts moving around and used by spectators can lead to etiquette issues and problems.
There isn’t a good or bad way to watch high-school golf. It depends, really, on personal preference or following players of rooting interest.
Hanging around the final hole of the recent Concorde District Tournament at Twin Lakes Golf Course brought witness to a nice green-side chip shot by individual champion Reeve Felner of Madison High. Then, a long birdie putt was made by Danielle Suh of Westfield.
Those watching elsewhere on the course at that moment would have missed the two highlights.
