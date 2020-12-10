Kelly Chinn achieved his goal.
Dating back to an awards ceremony at the end of the 2019 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) season, the Langley High School golfer set a goal. He told his father he wanted to be the one at that 2020 event who received the boys Player of the Year honor.
That happened for Chinn on Dec. 4. He earned just that award as the AJGA’s 2020 boys junior Rolex Junior Player of the Year. He also was chosen first-team All-American.
“I took this goal to heart and made it into something that I would work toward all year long,” said Chinn in his written words, who will play in college at Duke University. “Even through the pandemic, the AJGA gave us an opportunity to compete in the best junior events in the country. They did a fantastic job running events while also controlling our exposure to the virus.”
Many of the early-season AJGA events were canceled because of the pandemic.
“I really took advantage of the time I had and tried to elevate my game to another level,” Chinn said. “I wanted to try to improve everything about my game – including my swing, strength, health and my mentality.”
Once tournaments started being held, Chinn had immediate success that never stopped. He was ranked No. 1 in the country for many weeks.
Chinn’s list of AJGA accomplishments included winning the Rolex Tournament of Champions, winning the PING Invitational, tying for second at the Junior Players Championship, finishing first at the Middle Atlantic Amateur Championship, winning the Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship, taking second at the Jones Cup Junior Invitational, placing sixth at two other events, advancing to the stroke-play portion of the U.S. Amateur and North & South Amateur and he was a two-time AJGA invitational champion.
“I think one of the main keys to my success was my ability to stay positive and have a good mindset going into every tournament,” Chinn said. “My mental game was a lot stronger this year and early goal-setting helped me maintain focus and work toward them all.”
A slight right wrist injury and swing adjustment to accommodate caused Chinn to struggle by shooting 73 and 79 in the first two rounds of the recent 72-hole Rolex Tournament of Champions at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. The defending champion finished strong, though, figuring things out to shoot 67-66 in the final two rounds.
On Dec. 13, Chinn will play a 4-ball match-play event with three other top AJGA junior golfers on the famous Pinehurst No. 2 course in North Carolina. The match will be broadcast live from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the juniorgolflive.com Website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.