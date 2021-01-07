MARSHALL GOLFER EIGHTH: Marshall High School senior golfer David Stanford finished tied for eighth with a 72-hole 4-over total of 69-69-77-73–288 at the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championships.
The invitational tournament was for players age 19-and-under. It was played on the Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Fla. The winning total was 272.
Stanford is the defending high-school champion in both the National District and 6D North Region tournaments, which were last played in the fall of 2019. The 2020 high-school golf season was postponed because of the pandemic, until possibly the spring.
MADISON GIRLS GYMNASTS THIRD: The Madison High School girls gymnastics team finished third in a recent quad meet with a team score of 128.15.
Leading Madison was Chloe Breedlove. She was second in the all-around with a 34.6 score. She tied for first in the floor exercise (9.25) and was second on the uneven bars (8.75).
Madison’s Isa Readyhough had a 33.55 all-around total and Sarah Ngu 30.3. Madison’s Sofia Curcio scored an 8.5 on the floor and Hannah Nguyen an 8.5 on the vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.