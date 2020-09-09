Langley High School golfer Kelly Chinn had another strong showing in a summer tournament with a runner-up finish at the Junior Players Championship on the TPC Sawgrass Course in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Chinn’s consistent 54-hole total was a 3-under 71-71-71–213, two strokes behind winner David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga. Chinn finished in a four-way tie for second in the 78-player field of the age 12-19 American Junior Golf Association tour.
The Langley senior and Duke University commit entered the competition ranked as the No. 1 player in the Rolex AJGA rankings, and Ford was third.
Earlier this summer, Chinn played in the U.S. Amateur, making the cut into the stroke-play portion of the tourney, and prior to that won the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play.
For Langley, Chinn has won multiple tournaments and helped the Saxons win the last three state titles. Langley’s fall high-school season has been postponed until the early spring.
The delay of the high-school season has allowed Chinn to focus on the final junior tournaments this year, as well as add some amateur events.
His schedule the rest of the year will include the Middle Atlantic Amateur Oct. 1-3 at Bethesda Country Club, the AJGA Ping Invitational at Karsten Creek (home course of Oklahoma State University) Oct. 9-12, the AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions Nov. 21-26, followed by the South Beach International Amateur.
* In July, Langley High School golfer Chase Nevins won the American Junior Golf Association’s 54-hole Sean Foley Performance Junior All-Star event in Lake Mary, Fla. with a 7-under 71-68-70–209 total. Nevins made 16 birdies over the three rounds and won by eight strokes for his first AJGA title.
Vienna resident Matt Moloney tied for third at 3-over 71-74-74–219.
* Marshall High School golfer David Stanford won the American Junior Golf Association’s 54-hole Longleaf Golf & Family Club event with a 12-under 69-67-68–204 total on the par-72 course in Southern Pines, N.C. He won by five shots. The event was played Sept. 3-6.
The Virginia Tech University commit made 17 birdies during the tournament. It was his first AJGA win.
Langley High School golfer Suneil Peruvemba tied for 32nd by shooting 77-77-77–231.
