Local golfers Siena Ferrick, a Madison High School graduate, and current Oakton High player Alexandra Delgado played in the recent Virginia State Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship at Roanoke Country Club.
Delgado shot 80 and Ferrick 82 in the 18-hole qualifying round, missing the cut for the match-play portion of the tournament.
Ferrick is a member of the women’s team at the University of Delaware.
*Oakton High School graduate Lauren Greenlief played in the recent United States Women’s Amateur Championship at Woodmont Country Club in Montgomery County. It was her eighth appearance in the event. Greenlief’s best finish came in 2018 when she advanced to the quarterfinals of match play.
She shot a 6-over 76-74–150 in the 36-hole stroke-play portion of the event and did not advance to match play.
Earlier this summer, Greenlief played in the women’s North & South Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, N.C.
Greenlief, 29, was a standout player at Oakton, then played at the University of Virginia.
