With 18-hole scores of 82 and lower, 10 golfers earned berths to play in the Virginia High School League’s Girls State Open Golf Tournament at the Oct. 23 northern zone qualifying event at Laurel Hill Golf Course in Lorton.
Madison High School’s Katelynn Waclawski tied for low medalist with a 4-over total on the par 71 course. She tied with Claire Kim of South County.
Waclawski shot 38 on the front nine and 37 on the back with no score higher than a five on any hole.
Langley High School’s Audrey Yim shot 79 along with two other players. Oakton’s Alexandra Delgado shot 80 and her teammate Akshitha Vemuru 81 to both qualify.
Delgado, a junior, won the zone event the last two seasons by shooting 78 each time at Twin Lakes Golf Course. So she will be playing in the state tournament for the third time.
McLean High’s Emma Lee shot 84 and missed qualifying by two strokes.
Also qualifying for the state were Taylor Park of Fairfax High and Rayba Lee of West Springfield with 79s, Delaney Adams of Fairfax with an 80, Charlotte Cute of Fairfax with an 82 and Kaiya Mitchell of Washington-Liberty with an 82.
Samantha Ritchie of Langley shot 90. Also for Langley, Vibha Sankavaram shot 93 and Cami Hiek 95.
The 18-hole state tournament is Monday, Oct. 28 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
NOTE: In recent days, Waclawski played in the VHSL’s Class 6 state 18-hole tournament as a member of the second-place Madison Warhawks team, shooting a 76. So this will be her second state tournament of the season, an achievement that is rare among the competitions. As a result of her recent strong play, Waclawski has to be considered a top contender to win the Girls State Open. She had 18-hole scores of 78-77 in the Concorde District Tournament to help Madison win, then had a second-round 74 in the 6D North Region Tourney prior to the Class 6 state competition.
