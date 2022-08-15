Of the local high-school golf teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, the McLean Highlanders have enjoyed the most success during the early season portion of the 2022 fall schedule with top finishes in three different 18-hole tournaments.
The McLean A team was seventh with a 325 score at its own George Pavlis Memorial Tournament at Hidden Creek Country Club in Reston. Next, the Highlanders were fifth with a 308 total at the Patriot Invitational hosted by Yorktown High School at the 1757 Golf Club in Ashburn.
Also, McLean tied for third with a 316 at the Don Roth Invitational, hosted by Madison High School at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton.
A number of players posted solid scores in those tournaments for McLean, led by a 73 from Max Vadas (tie for fifth) and a 75 (tie for eighth) by Joshul Sul at the Roth tournament. Also at that event, Max Irish shot 83, Liam Park 85 and Michael Wang 86 for McLean.
Irish carded a 74, Sul 75, Colin Manzel 79 and Vadas 80 at the Patriot Invitational.
Leading McLean at its own Pavlis tourney was Manzel at 80, Irish and Vadas with 81s and Sul with an 83.
For the McLean B team at the Pavlis event, Lauren Wood had an 82.
The defending Class 6 state champion Langley Saxons did not have any of their top six players in the first three tournaments. They were all playing non-high-school junior tourney events.
Without those players, Langley’s lowest scores were recorded by Emily Wang with a 72, 78 and a 79, Skathi Pattabiraman with a 79, Jake Stansbury and Sarah Wang with 82s, Cami Hiek with an 86 and Boemsak Kang with an 87. Stansbury and Pattabiraman also shot 83s.
Langley teams finished sixth at the Pavlis tourney with a 324 total, shot 336 at the Patriot event and a 339 at the Roth tourney.
Langley coach Al Berg said he believes the team will be a strong as in the past when those topo players like Chase Nevins, Pierce Hokenson, Alina Ho, Audrey Yim, Catherine Qiu and Teddy Kim join the team.
“They have all improved their games so much since last season,” Berg said. “I really think we can be better than last year.”
The Marshall Statesmen finished sixth with 324 at the Roth tourney and were led by a pair of 76s shot by Michael Stanford and Leo Perez Siino. They tied for 10th. Preston Balisky and Harris Lechtman each shot 86 for Marshall.
Stanford and Perez Siino also shot 76 at the Pavlis event.
The Madison Warhawks have been led by a 76 and an 88 from Robby Nielsen and a score in the 70s and an 88 by Colin Park.
The Oakton Cougars’ Maaz Nadeem shot 81 and Jeffrey York 86 at the Roth tourney, as the team finished 11th.
