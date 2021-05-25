High-school senior golfers David Stanford (Marshall) and Kelly Chinn (Langley) teamed to finish tied for fourth in the Virginia State Golf Association’s Four Ball Championship.
The pair had the low round (10-under) in the final round.
Next for Chinn is the U.S. Four Ball Championship at Chambers Bay, the site of 2015 U.S. Open. He will team with David Ford, currently ranked No. 1 in junior golf. Chinn is ranked No. 3.
Prior to the four-ball events, Chinn was among 149 golfers participating in a pre-Monday qualifying event for the recent PGA Wells Fargo championship tournament.
Chinn did not make the cut of 25 players advancing on a windy day, shooting a 3-over 73 on the Gaston Country Club in North Carolina. The field included numerous professional players and 36 amateurs.
During the recently-completed high-school season, Chinn won district, region and state individuial titles and helped Langley win each team competition, as well.
NOTE: Next for Chinn, based on his lofty world golf amateur ranking, he earned an exemption to be among those attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open. He will play in a qualifying event June 7 at Woodmont Country Club in Maryland. The field of qualifiers will include top world amateurs, along with many PGA Tour professionals.
