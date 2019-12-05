What already was an accomplished golf year for Kelly Chinn, reached an even higher-water mark with his recent victory at a significant junior tournament.
Last month, the Langley High School junior and Great Falls resident won the boys division of the Rolex Tournament of Champions in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with a 12-under 274 total over 72 holes. He won by four strokes on the par-71 layout.
The talented field of players included top junior golfers from 27 states and 18 countries. Past winners include professional golfers Phil Mickelson, David Duval and Webb Simpson.
“Everything really clicked, especially my iron play. That’s why I was able to make so many birdies,” Chinn said of his performance. “I had worked hard on my game leading up to the tournament.”
Chinn, who will play in college at Duke, led after the first and third rounds as a result of 18-hole scores of 65 and 67, respectively. He carded 71s in his third and fourth rounds. He made 20 birdies in all.
Chinn called the win his biggest in junior golf. He entered the event as the 45th best golfer in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, then climbed to No. 14 in the Dec. 2 poll.
“The field was so strong and the tournament was on a national stage,” Chinn said.
He has played in other top junior events, including this past summer’s U.S. Junior Amateur, where he lost in the semifinals of match play.
At Langley this past fall season, Chinn helped the school’s golf team win district, region and state championships as one of the team’s best individual players. He placed high individually in all three tournaments. Chinn was second in the district and region tournaments, then tied for fourth in the state.
In previous seasons for Langley, Chinn has won or placed high in all of those tournaments.
