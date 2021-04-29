Great Falls resident Chase Nevins recently won the American Junior Golf Association junior tournament in Holly Springs, N.C. with a 7-under score of 74-66-69–209 on the 12 Oaks course.
The final round for the Langley High School sophomore included five birdies and an eagle. It was his third win on the American Junior Golf Association tour.
Nevins helped the Langley team win district, region and state championship during the recent high-school season.
* Vienna resident Mike Moloney tied for sixth with a 4-under total of 70-69-73–212 at the recent American Junior Golf Association junior tournament in Athens, Ala. The winning score was 208.
