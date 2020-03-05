Great Falls resident Caleb O’Cain finished third in the state in the heavyweight division at the recent Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship meet.
He won the consolation match by a major decision.
O’Cain was 5-1 in the state, winning his final four matches after losing in the first round to the state runner-up.
Prior to the state, the Jefferson High senior won the National District Tournament with a 3-0 record and was second in the 5C Region.
O’Cain began high-school wrestling as a sophomore, but soon suffered a hip injury that sidelined him for a number of months. He returned to the mat in 2019 and finished sixth in the state.
O’Cain finished his career with a 70-11 record and his senior season with a 27-3 record.
