As a result of top finishes in four races during a July track and field competition, Great Falls resident Clayton Stoil, 15, recently was selected as a youth Male Athlete of the Year by Virginia Amateur Sports, organizers of the annual summertime Virginia Commonwealth Games.
Stoil is a Langley High School sophomore and member of the cross country and track and field teams there. He also is actively involved in golf’s First Tee Program and is a regular weekend caddy.
At that Commonwealth Games track and field outdoor events in July, Stoil earned gold and silver medals in various events.
He won the 1,500-meter race in 5:04.43, and was second in the 3,000 (11:07.2), 5,000 (19:11.09) and 300 hurdles (55.82). His times in all four events were personal bests.
After completing his events in those games, Stoil then volunteered to help at the competition.
Stoil said his goal is to stay active amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He started running just last year, and hopes to participate in the AAU national cross country this December.
As a result of his state honor, Stoil was nominated to represent Virginia, making him eligible to win the National Congress of State Games Athletes of the Year award.
LOCAL GOLFERS PLACE HIGH IN EVENTS: A number of young female golfers from the Great Falls and McLean areas have been participating and performing well in the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour in the Middle Atlantic Series in recent weeks.
Catherine Qiu, an upcoming member of the Langley High School golf team, finished second with a 77-72–149 five-over-par total in her division at the Middle Atlantic Series event at Fawn Lake Country Club in Spotsylvania.
Also, Emily Wang of McLean shot 84-75–159 to place ninth, Alina Ho of Great Falls tied for 11th (78-83–161) with Audrey Yim of the Great Falls area (79-82–161), and Cameron Hiek of Great Falls was 18th (84-80–164).
Qiu won the 18-hole tourney at Meadows Farms in Locust Grove with a 75 and Ho was sixth at 86. Qio also won with a 71 at the Hidden Creek Country Club event in Reston. Ho was third (77), Hiek tied for fifth (79), Wang was 12th (85) and Samantha Ritchie of Great Falls tied for 16th (87).
All of those players had other top-five and top-20 finishes in events dating back to the beginning of July. Qiu had a pair of thirds with totals of 77-78–155 and 77 in two of those events.
