Simon Bermudez enjoyed a record-setting swimming season as a first-year team member for the Great Falls Rapids this summer.

In all, Bermudez set seven team marks, all in the boys 13-14 age group, in addition to winning every individual race he participated in but one.

That lone runner-up finish was in the backstroke competition at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet by .06 seconds (28.28). Earlier in the all-star meet the same day, Bermudez won the boys freestyle event in 25.51.

His team records this summer were set in the following events: 100 free (25.46), 100 back (28.13), 100 breaststroke (34.01), 100 butterfly (28.21), 200 free relay (1:52.87), 200 medley relay (2:03.62) and 200 free mixed-age relay (1:57.21).

The old breaststroke record stood since 1977 and two other individual marks since 2001 and 2002.

The only records he did not set at that age group were the 13-14 boys 100 individual medley and the 100 medley relay.

Bermudez comes from good swimming bloodlines. His father, Alejandro Bermudez, was a three-time Olympic swimmer for Colombia, and his mother, Carolina Santa Maria, was Colombia’s national water-ski champion in slalom, jump & tricks.

The family moved back to the United States this year, and Simon Bermudez eventually joined the Great Falls Rapids’ summer team.

Lucas Bermudez, Simon’s younger brother, also swam for Great Falls this summer. Lucas swam with his brother on the record-setting 200 freestyle mixed-age relay.

Simon Bermudez still has another year in 2020 to challenge for NVSL records and set more team marks in the 13-14 age group for the Great Falls summer team.