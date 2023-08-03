Luke Shearin found the pull irresistible.
After spending his 12U season with Canes Baseball, one of the nation’s top travel and showcase organizations, Shearin returned to his roots by rejoining the Greater Manassas Baseball League.
The change had nothing to do with feeling overmatched with the Canes, Shearin said. The Osbourn Park High School junior felt like he could hold his own there. Financial issues weren’t a concern either even though playing for the Canes was far more expensive than competing with GMBL. He speaks highly of the coaches and his fellow players there.
But what drew Shearin back to GMBL was a comfort level he felt with teammates he first played with as an eight-year-old and with whom he still considers his best friends today.
“To me, it’s a brotherhood,” Shearin said.
With a mix of long-timers like Shearin combined with newcomers, the 16-to-18 GMBL group has accomplished something no other team has done since the league began in 1957: Reach a World Series by winning regionals.
Last year, GMBL’s 13-year-old squad advanced to the World Series, but as an automatic qualifier since Virginia was the World Series host.
The 16-to-18 year-olds had to win outright to move on to the World Series. On July 30, they did so by clinching the Southeast Region title with a 1-0 victory over Florida in Centreville. Shearin dominated on the mound. The left-hander threw six shutout innings and struck out seven for the win.
Lucas Johnson, a Brentsville High School senior, scored the game’s lone run on a wild pitch in the first inning. Gainesville sophomore Matthew Jimenez, the youngest member of the team, helped secure the victory with a diving catch in the bottom of the fifth that saved two runs.
“It would have been No. 1 on the SportsCenter’s Top 10, but nobody got it on camera,” said Colby Poteat, the GMBL president and one of the team’s coaches said of Jimenez’s catch.
With the win, GMBL is one of 15 qualifiers for the World Series Aug. 13-20 in Cape Girardeau, MO. Ten are from the United States, while the others are from Aruba, Taiwan, Canada, Australia and China.
This group has enjoyed previous success, winning state titles as nine and 14-year-olds. But this is uncharted territory.
“We knew we had something special with these kids, but we thought they were a year early,” Poteat said about advancing to this year’s World Series.
The current team is an all-star squad composed of players who tried out and made the team once the GMBL recreational season ended.
Eight players, including Shearin and Johnson, were part of the original team started under Poteat as eight-year-olds. The other original members are Osbourn Park junior Eli Laughman, Patriot senior Luke Pierce, Osbourn Park senior Jackson Poteat, Osbourn senior Brayden Weeks, Gainesville senior Riley Trainer and Patriot senior Luke Peacher.
The group added others along the way. Gainesville junior Tyler Crowder came in as an 11-year-old. Patriot senior Jack Dennis at age 13. Osbourn seniors and twins, Reed and Noah Wilsher, came aboard when they were 14 as did Gainesville senior Owen Potts.
The rest became part of this run to the World Series following tryouts after their own seasons finished. They are Jimenez, senior Joe Mallory (home schooled), Brentsville senior Connor Lyle and Osbourn junior Lenell Evans.
GMBL’s World Series berth comes at an opportune time.
Poteat said the league has seen a decline in its numbers over the years. Changing demographics and cost have played a role in lower participation.
But the biggest challenge has been the emphasis and belief that securing a Division I college scholarship comes through travel ball.
There are “misperceptions that rec [ball] will not provide enough of a challenge and/or opportunities for kids,” Poteat said.
Poteat hopes GMBL’s success in reaching the World Series will help erase that notion.
“This is proof that it can be done without having to pay thousands and thousands of dollars in travel ball,” Poteat said.
Besides Shearin, other players switched back to GMBL after leaving for travel teams. The Wilsher brothers started with GMBL and then left for three years before coming back. Poteat said Potts came over from travel ball looking for more playing time.
Poteat is back coaching with this group after leaving temporarily to oversee the 14-year-olds who did not have a coach during its all-star run. Bill Laughman is the manager. He is joined by assistants Keith Crim and Joe Peacher and now Poteat.
In addition to losing players to other organizations, GMBL has also been dealing with an unresolved field situation.
In September 2021, the Manassas City Council gave Micron Technology Inc. the option to buy within three years 18-acres of city-owned land that included E.G. Smith Baseball Complex, GMBL’s home base.
A proposal came forward last fall to build a new baseball and softball complex for GMBL on the old 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm as part of a plan to build houses as well. But that project has been put on hold.
In the meantime, GMBL stays put, doing what they can and enjoying this ride. Poteat has loved hearing from people associated with the league from long ago expressing their joy over this accomplishment.
“An amazing moment, seeing all the energy and emotion,” Poteat said.
GMBL is seeking donations to help fund its trip to the World Series: Click here for more information: https://gofund.me/b957ea3b
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.