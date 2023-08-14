The Greater Manassas Baseball League's 16-to-18 team won its first game of the Babe Ruth World Series Monday with a 2-1 win over Altoona (PA) in Cape Girardeau, MO.

GMBL scored one run in the bottom of the first and then another in the second. Altoona scored its lone run in the top of the sixth. For the game, GMBL outhit Altoona 7-3. Altoona recorded three errors to GMBL's one.

Owen Potts led GMBL from the plate, going 2 for 3. He was the game MVP.

Eli Laughman was the winning pitcher. He started the game and struck out three over six innings, while allowing two hits and one run.