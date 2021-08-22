There’s a famous advertisement for Energizer batteries about a bunny that just keeps going and going.
The same could be said about group of summertime Arlington baseball players.
In addition to keep going and going and playing and playing over the years, the teams those players have been members of have kept winning and winning a variety of significant championships, and at different age levels.
The latest success those players enjoyed was winning this summer’s American Legion District 17 tournament championship, then finishing third in the state tourney. Last summer, some of that group helped Post 139 earn a runner-up district finish.
Prior to their involvement with the Legion team, the players were members of Arlington Babe Ruth and Arlington Senior Babe Ruth all-star squads that won multiple district and state tournaments and played in region competitions. As 15-under all-stars, the group also won a region crown and played in the World Series, Bismarck, N.D., earning them the nickname of “The Bismarck Boys.”
Those players are Ketz Murray, Dillon Bass, Quinn Brennan, Ben Langsam, Landon Thomas, David Haley, Alexander Zur, and Bobby McDonough. Bass, Brennan and Murray first played together on a 12-under Babe Ruth state-title and region-qualifying team, managed by Greg Knowles, a former minor-league player. That squad also finished runner-up at the well-known Hall of Fame tournament in Cooperstown.
Mac Marsh, Noah Larbalestier and Patrick Ashley have played on some of those teams, as well, including the Post 139 squads. Left-handed pitcher James Tallon played on some of those Babe Ruth teams. He has committed to play at Duke University.
Many of those players are currently on, or have played for, high-school teams.
Dan Pototsky, a former University of Kentucky player where he was an all-Southeastern Conference selection, managed those 13- 14 and 15-under Babe Ruth all-star teams. He held very detailed organized practices that the players say helped in their development.
“They were nice, quiet and modest players who were a reliable group. They were athletic and they made the most of everything,” Pototsky said. “It all kind of worked out.”
Patrick Brennan is the father of Quinn Brennan. He said that such early good and detailed coaching and the practices Pototsky held were big reasons for the teams’ success and the development of the players.
“They are not necessarily all best friends. But the group had very good coaching, an early taste of success and a strong level of loyalty to local community baseball,” the elder Brennan said.
He detailed how those players also learned how to win at an early age, and have continued to do so, knowing what to do and how to react in clutch situations. That showed up in the championship game of the recent District 17 Legion tournament.
Trailing 3-2, Arlington 139 rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with Langsam (two-strike double), Bass and Murray (game-winning single) getting key opposite-field hits, and Quinn Brennan reaching on a fielder’s choice.
“I hit the ball where it was pitched,” Murray said.
Arlington went on to nip Vienna Post 180 by a 4-3 score. Bass was 3 for 5 in the game.
“The Bismarck Boys came through and showed up again,” Patrick Brennan said. “That’s what they all have done. Each one has done something at critical moments in games over the years.”
Bass said the players have been in so many big games in all of the different competitions, they know how to handle and respond in such tense situations.
“Local baseball is a tie that binds this group. The parents see the value in that,” Patrick Quinn said. “These boys gave us something really special for many years.”
Others involved with the team stress that the group’s success proves that with good local coaching, players and teams can succeed at a high level, develop their skills on local fields, enjoy a significant baseball experience, and get noticed despite not playing what has become popular and expensive travel baseball.
“They’ve practiced at George Washington University’s Turner Field at Barcroft Park, one of the nicest facilities on the East Coast,” a parent said. “Stop chasing the myth of travel is better. Everything you need to provide a valuable and enjoyable baseball experience is right here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.