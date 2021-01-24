The girls gymnastics team at Langley High School is off to a strong start this winter, having won two of five meets and placed second in two others.
The Saxons team consists of eight gymnasts. The six core all-arounders are Anna Stout, Julia Stout, Ella Smith, Arwen Jones, Mia Boa and Sofia Bacha. The other contributors are Summer Parise and Lauren Borror.
Stout has been a standout by winning four all-around competitions. She had 9.8 scores on the floor exercise and vault in a recent meet with a season-best all-around total of 37.2.
The team’s season-high score so far has been 134.0.
“There are a lot of good teams this season in the region, so it has been a lot of fun to be a part of,” Langley coach Tara Rosenberg said.
* The Marshall Statesmen, Madison Warhawks, McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars teams also have been enjoying success so far this season.
Defending Concorde District champion Madison is led by senior Chloe Breedlove, who has been a top all-arounder in multiple meets, leading the Warhawks to recent finishes of second and third.
Isa Readyhough and Sarah Ngu are other top Madison gymnasts.
Perennial Liberty District contender McLean is led by Leah Sexton and Kristina Knauss.
Two gymnasts who lead Oakton are Megan Rothwell and Delaney Nelson. Rothwell was second in the all-around and Nelson won the floor exercise in leading the Cougars to a recent victory.
Marshall, a top National District team, won a recent quad-meet against Madison, Langley and Yorktown. Leading Marshall were seniors Teresa Capuano-Rizzo and Haley Nguyen.
Marshall was second in a Jan. 23 competition at Yorktown High School with a 133.475 score with Langley third (131.150).
Marshall’s Keira Fu won the all-around with a 36.4 total. She finished second on all four events, with her highest scores of 9.35 on the vault and 9.2 on the floor. She had a 9.15 on the beam and an 8.7 on the bars.
Marshall’s Delanna Ortolano had the sixth-best all-around score (33.45).
Langley’s Stout was second in the all-around (33.375) with a second on the bars (8.8), a third on the vault (9.25) and a tied for sixth on the beam (8.7). Langley’s Sofia Bacha was fourth on the vault (9.0) and fourth in the all-around (34.1).
The top teams are expected to participate in the region championships at Washington-Liberty High School on Feb. 4. Washington-Liberty is the defending champion, with Madison second last winter.
The region team champion and top individual finishers then move on to the state meet.
