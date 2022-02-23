Langley High School’s Julie Stout with a seventh on the vault at 9.67 recorded the best finish in any event by a local gymnast at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state individual girls championships in Leesburg.
Stout also tied for 10th in the uneven bars (9.25) and tied for 17th on the floor exercise (9.175).
McLean High’s Leah Sexton finished 11th on the vault (9.525) with Marshall’s Keira Fu 15th (9.425). Fu also was 14th on the balance beam (9.375).
Oakton High School’s Delaney Nelson tied for 10th on the uneven bars (9.25) and was 20th on the floor (9.125).
In the all-around competition, Madison’s Isa Readyhough finished 14th (35.4) with a best of tying for eighth on the beam (9.45).
In the team competition, Oakton did not finish among the top four in the state. Lake Braddock won.
