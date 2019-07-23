The Arlington YMCA Level 6 Angels optional team won the recent 2019 Gymnastic Nationals in Wisconsin.
Anna Ntep was first in the all-around (37.2) by winning the balance beam, taking third on vault and fourth on the uneven bars and floor exercise.
Piper Cannon was second in the all-around (36.75) thanks to winning the floor and taking second on the beam. Leah Sexton was fourth in the all-around (36.175) with a first on the vault, second on the floor and fourth on the beam.
Severine Reid was second on the vault and floor. Kristen Harrje placed fourth on the floor and Halle Iwaszko scored a 9.075 on beam.
(0) comments
