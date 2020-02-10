A popular entertainment during the 10-minute halftimes at many high-school varsity basketball games are spectator shootouts.
For $1, fans can attempt one shot, either from behind the three-point circle or from half court, depending on what is offered. Sometimes it’s foul shots for those small participants under the age of 7 or so.
All ages attempt, the majority being high-school students, but a number of adults as well, men and women. Often long lines form, sometimes stretching half the length of the court. Two baskets are used if there are a lot of participants.
If a shot is made, that fan will be given some type of coupon to purchase something free from the school’s concession stand, or maybe a neighborhood pizza joint. A free pizza and drink were awards for some past shootouts – that incentive made for even longer lines.
The halftime shootouts have been held for years, but have made a comeback in popularity of late.
The competition goes quickly, lasting 4 or 5 minutes, ending when the basketball teams return to the court for second-half warmups. Usually, one or two shots are made, always to loud cheers from those spectators in the stands not participating. The younger the shooter who makes a shot, the louder the cheering.
All types of shots are attempted with different shooting styles and abilities on display – including underhanded, backward and sideways efforts. Sometimes there are a few ringers partaking, like former or current players. Almost always there are multiple airballs, some that even clear the entire backboard. Those shots receive a different type of reactions, often some fun booing.
It can be a big disappointment when those shootouts end, because sometimes they can be more entertaining than the games.
