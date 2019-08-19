The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame will holds its gala grand opening ceremony for invited guests of the first permanent hall of fame display on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Central Library

The event will include a viewing and informal reception at the Arlington Central Library on North Quincy Street.

Many years in the making, the hall of fame will feature portable banner displays honoring all 50 inductees from 1958 through 2019. The hall of fame will remain on display at Central Library through Sept. 21 for all to see, then rotate among prominent locales around Arlington.

The Sept. 5 reception also will include a brief history of the hall and the membership process, remarks from a current member and a 2019 inductee, an opportunity to meet hall of famers and a tour of the display.

On Sept. 11, the Arlington Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual induction dinner at the Arlington Knights of Columbus Hall. A reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with the dinner at 7:15 p.m.

The 2019 inductees are multi-sport athletes John Crone and Bernie Kirchner; basketball coach Maynard Haithcock (posthumously); former NFL running back Reggie Harrison; wrestler and coach Milt Sherman; and senior triathlete, duathlete and coach Anne Viviani (posthumously).

The 2019 inductees were announced June 15 at the annual banquet of the Better Sports Club of Arlington.