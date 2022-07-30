After a sixth-place finish in Division 2 of the regular-season dual-meet schedule, McLean’s Hamlet Green Feet team enjoyed a strong performance with multiple individual winners in the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s six-team postseason divisional championship.
Finishing first for Hamlet were Charlie Palma, Morgan Kass, Isaiah Collazo, Kennedy Masten, Emma Flickinger, Bennett Steele and Erin Kass.
Morgan Kass set a team record in the girls 13-14 backstroke in 30.06 during the meet.
Second for Hamlet in races were Luke Change, Avery Kuhn, Katie Burns and Flickinger.
Third were Payton Masten and Cameron Kuhn.
Many of those swimmers advanced to the NVSL’s individual all-star meet.
