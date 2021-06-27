The Hamlet Green Feet (1-1) lost to host Crosspointe, 229-191, in Division 2 Northern Virginia Swimming League action the morning of June 23.
Hamlet and the McLean Marlins are tied for second place in the division and meet July 3 at Hamlet.
Against Crosspointe, double race winners for Hamlet were Bennett Steele, Charlie Palma, Ryan Flickinger, Morgan Kass, Jamie Roth and Erin Kass.
Single winners were Tatum Kurpiel, Anoushka Sarathy, Georgia Steele, Maddie Powell, Cameron Kuhn, Jackson Frankel and Isaiah Collazo.
