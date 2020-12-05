The Heritage Christian School boys basketball team opened up its regular season over the weekend by competing in a four-team, two-day tournament in Rosedale (MD). Senior point guard Hayden James averaged 22 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game and junior forward Bret Cormican averaged 12 points a game as the Patriots went 1-3.
On Friday, Heritage Christian lost twice at the buzzer as James rimmed out 3-pointers both times, first to Odenton 46-43 and then to CHEN 60-58. They then lost to eventual tournament champion Rosedale Baptist 53-29.
On Saturday, the Patriots defeated Odenton 58-41. James, a Roanoke College commitment, and Cormican were both named to the all-tournament team.
Heritage has two games this week against Fairfax Baptist and Gill Grove before taking a one-month break. The Patriots will play 13 games with limited home attendance due to COVID protocols.
