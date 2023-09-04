WOODBRIDGE 41, UNITY REED 6: Freshman quarterback Denari Hill threw five touchdown passes Aug. 31 in the Vikings’ home opening win.
Hill was 13 of 27 for 189 yards and no interceptions. Denzel Lambert caught six passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns.
Moses Kamara added four receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns for Woodbridge (1-1).
BRENTSVILLE 41, JAMES WOOD 7: Caleb Alexander threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns as the Class 3 Tigers (2-0) won their home opener Sept. 1 over the Class 4 Colonels.
Alexander finished the game 12 for 16 with one interception. He also ran for a team-high 70 yards with a touchdown on seven carries.
Nico Orlando added three rushing touchdowns. Tyler Owens (119 yards) and Trent Hayes (67 yards) each caught four passes. Wyatt Vonderhaar and Charles McCullough each caught a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Owens had eight tackles, Orlando nine tackles and four tackles for loss, White five tackles, James Vaughn five tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack and Joey Wolfe four tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks.
RIVERBEND 44, FOREST PARK 15: Tyler Musselman ran for two touchdowns for Forest Park (0-2) Sept. 1.
