BATTLEFIELD
Aug. 11 Westfield, 10 a.m.
Aug. 17 at Lake Braddock, 5 p.m.
BRENTSVILLE
Aug. 10 at Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Osbourn, 6:30 p.m.
COLGAN
Aug. 11 Langley, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
FOREST PARK
Aug. 11 at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Aug. 17 at James Monroe , 7 p.m.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 12 Louisa County, 11 a.m.
Aug. 19 at Dunbar (D.C.), 6 p.m.
GAINESVILLE
Aug. 10 Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 Massaponax, 6 p.m.
GAR-FIELD
Aug. 11 at Edison, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.
HYLTON
Aug. 12th: North Stafford, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 WT Woodson, 6:30 p.m.
MANASSAS PARK
Aug. 10 Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Mt. View-Quicksburg, 7 p.m.
OSBOURN
Aug. 10 Annandale, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 Brentsville, 6:30 p.m.
OSBOURN PARK
Aug. 11 Fauquier, McLean at McLean HS, 6 p.m.
Aug. 17 at John Lewis, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT
Aug. 11 Briar Woods, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Centreville, 6 p.m.
POTOMAC
Aug. 10 at King George, 5 p.m.
Aug. 17 Falls Church, 6 p.m.
SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
Aug. 19 Fishburne Military School
UNITY REED
Aug. 10 Falls Church, 6 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 3 Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
Aug. 11 Hayfield, 6 p.m.
note: all schedules subject to change
