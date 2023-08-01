football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BATTLEFIELD

Aug. 11 Westfield, 10 a.m.

Aug. 17 at Lake Braddock, 5 p.m.

BRENTSVILLE

Aug. 10 at Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Osbourn, 6:30 p.m.

COLGAN

Aug. 11 Langley, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

FOREST PARK

Aug. 11 at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 at James Monroe , 7 p.m.

FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 12 Louisa County, 11 a.m.

Aug. 19 at Dunbar (D.C.), 6 p.m.

GAINESVILLE

Aug. 10 Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 17 Massaponax, 6 p.m.

GAR-FIELD

Aug. 11 at Edison, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.

HYLTON

Aug. 12th: North Stafford, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 WT Woodson, 6:30 p.m.

MANASSAS PARK

Aug. 10 Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Mt. View-Quicksburg, 7 p.m.

OSBOURN

Aug. 10 Annandale, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 Brentsville, 6:30 p.m.

OSBOURN PARK

Aug. 11 Fauquier, McLean at McLean HS, 6 p.m.

Aug. 17 at John Lewis, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT

Aug. 11 Briar Woods, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18 at Centreville, 6 p.m.

POTOMAC

Aug. 10 at King George, 5 p.m.

Aug. 17 Falls Church, 6 p.m.

SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT

Aug. 19 Fishburne Military School

UNITY REED

Aug. 10 Falls Church, 6 p.m.

WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 3 Alexandria City, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11 Hayfield, 6 p.m.

note: all schedules subject to change

