FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Mountain View at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Sherando, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Saint John Paul the Great at Riverdale Baptist, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Freedom-Woodbridge at Coolidge (DC), 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Battlefield at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Varina, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Saint John Paul the Great at Fork Union Military Academy, 4 p.m.
Forest Park at Riverbend, 7 p.m.
James Wood at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Forest Park at Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
*Battlefield vs. Gar-Field at Hylton HS, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Stafford at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
DeMatha at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Herndon at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Park View-Sterling at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Woodbridge at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Virginia Academy at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Gainesville at Robinson, 7 p.m.
Sidwell Friends at Saint John Paul the Great Catholic, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Gwynn Park (MD), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Brentsville at Handley, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Potomac at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
*Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Gar-Field at Hylton HS, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at Saint John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Forest Park at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Bealeton at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
*Colgan vs. Gar-Field at Forest Park HS, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg Christian at Saint John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Paul Charter School at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
Woodbridge at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic at Bishop O’Connell, TBA
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Gar-Field at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Freedom-South Riding, 7 p.m.
Freedom-Woodbridge at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic at Bishop Ireton, noon
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
Battlefield at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Fauquier at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
St Mary’s Ryken at Saint John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Manassas Park at Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Forest Park at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Brentsville, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Hylton at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Unity Reed at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
Paul VI at Saint John Paul the Great Catholic, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
Gainesville at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
Forest Park at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Battlefield, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Brentsville at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Colgan at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll at Saint John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Richard Wright Charter at Manassas Park, 7 p.m.
Schedules subject to change
*Gar-Field’s first three home games will be at alternate sites as the school lays down turf on its football field.
