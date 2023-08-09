Chris Baynham will not return as Forest Park’s head girls basketball coach.

Baynham said he received an email from Forest Park activities director James Bricker on Aug. 4 telling him the school was going in another direction. Bricker confirmed Forest Park’s reason for letting Baynham go. No other explanation for the change was provided.

Baynham, a 2006 Forest Park graduate, led the Bruins for five seasons, going 50-47. He was the Cardinal District co-girls basketball coach of the year for the 2018-19 season. Prior to taking over the girls team, Baynham was an assistant on the Bruins’ boys basketball team for seven seasons.

The Bruins reached regionals in his first four seasons. With one returning starter and one senior on the roster and low numbers overall between the varsity and junior varsity programs, Forest Park struggled last season, going 2-20 overall and 1-11 in the Cardinal District.

McGovern chooses new college

Brentsville senior soccer standout Peyton McGovern has switched her college commitment from Arkansas to Florida State.

The Seminoles have reached the past three College Cups as well as winning three straight ACC titles.

Florida State begins this season ranked sixth in the country in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

McGovern was named the Class 3 state girls soccer player of the year after helping the Tigers win the state title. She totaled 31 goals and 16 assists.

Gainesville golf takes sixth

On Tuesday, Gainesville had the best local finish at the 21-team Cardinal Invitational at Stonewall Golf Club in Gainesville. Gainesville hosted the event.

The Cardinals finished sixth overall with at plus 30.

Independence from Loudoun County won the team title at minus 10 under par. Heritage was second at plus 16 followed by Robinson (plus 23), Fairfax (plus 24) and Riverbend (plus 29).

Other local team finishers were Colgan (15th plus 77), Osbourn Park (16th, plus 78) and Gainesville’s B team (17th, plus 95).

Independence’s Neil Kulkarni won the individual title with a 68. Gainesville’s Jack Schimler was the top local finisher, placing nine with a 74. His teammate Christian Carroll was 12th with a 77.