High-school basketball practice and games will not be held in the Washington Catholic Athletic Association, which includes the Bishop O’Connell Knights, for the remainder of 2020.
It’s possible some type of condensed season could be held in January or February, but that seems unlikely according to a league administrator because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially, practice for the WCAC basketball regular season was scheduled to begin Dec. 10, with games to follow in early January and concluding in February. But that plan recently was put on hold.
“We were excited to get started. We think we could be pretty good team this season,” Bishop O’Connell boys basketball coach Joe Wootten said.
O’Connell had a young team last season, and most of those players are returning.
Right now there is no date planned to begin formal practices for any sports in the conference.
The WCAC winter sports season also includes wrestling, swimming and diving, ice hockey and indoor track and field.
ARROWSMITH COMMITS TO COLLEGE: Washington-Liberty High School senior right-hander pitcher Jake Arrowsmith has committed to play baseball at Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton.
The 6-foot-4 Arrowsmith was a standout player for Arlington Senior Babe Ruth All-Star teams before joining Washington-Liberty, where he is expected to be a starter for the Generals if the 2021 spring season is held.
BUCK AND TONY SHOW: Former Washington-Lee High School standout athlete Warren Doles was interviewed on the most recent Buck and Tony Show, an internet broadcast hosted by Wakefield High School boys basketball coaches Horace “Buck” Willis and Tony Bentley.
Doles graduated from W-L in 1987. He was a basketball and football standout for the Generals. He later played sports in college at Fairmont State and Shepherd universities in West Virginia. Doles talked about growing up in Arlington and explained what he is doing now, working with the DMV Basketball Academy and a development coach at the Athletic Republic.
To see the interview, visit the Wakefield High School boys basketball Twitter site.
ALL-COUNTY HOOP SHOWDOWNS: An early-season all-Arlington County boys and girls basketball showdown is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at two sites.
In girls action, the Wakefield Warriors will host the Washington-Liberty Generals. In the boys contest, W-L hosts Wakefield.
The teams also met in an early-season doubleheader at W-L last season with Wakefield winning each game.
