WOOTTEN CHOSEN ALL-AMERICAN: Bishop O’Connell High School junior girls lacrosse player Alexa Wootten is one of 16 from Virginia who have advanced to the final round to become a 2020 Semper Fidelis All-American.
To qualify and be chosen as a Semper Fidelis All-American, which is associated with the United States Marine Corps., applicants must be a high-school junior participating in a team sport, have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher, be active in community service and hold a student or community leadership position.
O’CONNELL BASEBALL PLAYERS COMMIT: Bishop O’Connell High School senior baseball players Jack Jones and Riley O’Donovan will play college baseball at Cabrini University and the University of Lynchburg, respectively. Both are Division III schools.
The two helped O’Connell win its first game this spring, then the rest of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMITH RECEIVES OFFER: Bishop O’Connell High School junior girls basketball player Adrianna Smith has received an offer to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
Smith was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection for her performance during the 2019-20 season, helping O’Connell finish second in the Division I private-school state tournament. She also was chosen first-team all-state, as O’Connell won its most games in many years.
W-L SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED: The Northern Virginia Athletic Directors, Administrators, and Coaches Association (NVADACA) recently awarded five scholarships to Washington-Liberty High School athletes.
Lucy Brookover earned the Tommy Lyles Memorial Scholarship, Rebecca Stewart received the John C. Youngblood Memorial Scholarship, Adi Kambhampaty the Paul P. Weber Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Edith LaMantia the Thomas H. Porter Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Aidan Walz was granted the John R. Grinnell Memorial Scholarship.
This year, NVADACA received 90 scholarship applications and administered $4,000 scholarships to the 26 recipients across the region.
WAKEFELD PLAYER TO SMITH COLLEGE: Wakefield High School girls senior softball player Kiera Collins-Joseph will play at the next level at Smith College.
Collins-Joseph is an outfielder for Wakefield.
UNIFORM, EQUIPMENT RETURN: High-school directors of student activities have set up dates and locations at schools for spring athletes to return uniforms. They asked if those dates don’t work, that athletes contact the activities office about making other arrangements to return uniforms and other sports equipment belonging to the school that might be in their possession.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY HAS COACHING OPENINGS: Washington-Liberty High School has openings for the following positions for the 2020-21 school year: head varsity cross country coach, freshman volleyball, assistant golf and assistant junior-varsity cheer; head indoor and outdoor track and field and varsity assistant for crew. Contact Carol Callaway at carol.callaway@apsva.us with cover letter and resume.
BASKETBALL CAMP: The Aggie McCormick-Dix basketball camps at Bishop O’Connell High School are scheduled for July 6-10 and July 13-17 for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The cost is $225 per play.
