YORKTOWN SIGNING CEREMONY: A dozen Yorktown High School athletes participate in recent college signing ceremonies to continue their playing careers at the next level.
In baseball, pitcher Nathan Knowles signed to play at the College of William and Mary and catcher Jacob Friend to Davidson College.
Receiver/defensive back Max Patterson will play football at Rutgers University.
In girls swimming, Torri Huske will attend Stanford University.
Elena Horn is heading to Bucknell University and Nina Schroeder to Middlebury College to play women’s softball.
In girls soccer, Katy Talotta will play at Davidson College, Eliza Franklin at the University of Mary Washington and Sarah Watchman at Colby College.
In boys lacrosse, Gabe Margosis plans to play at the College of Wooster.
In girls volleyball, Ella Brinton is head to Santa Monica College.
Elena Rezac will be a golfer at Christopher Newport University.
O’CONNELL PLAYERS NOMINATED: Two Bishop O’Connell High School basketball players are among 32 Virginia nominees hoping to be chosen for the final rosters of the 44th annual McDonald’s All-American girls and boys teams.
Adrianna Smith is nominated for the girls team and Wes Peterson for the boys. Both are senior starters for O’Connell.
McDonald’s made the decision to forego in-person games this year because of the pandemic, and will honor the 2021 players chosen for the games through a virtual celebration.
