A number of Bishop O’Connell High School athletes were chosen Division I all-state in their respective private-school sports as a result of performances during the fall season.
In girls volleyball, Erin Debiec, Riley Debiec and Anna Drahozal were chosen first team for helping the Knights finish second in the state tournament and winning their conference tourney crown. Making second team was Grace Maria.
O’Connell head coach Mehdi E. Alaoui was chosen as the state’s Division I girls volleyball Coach of the Year.
In boys soccer, Connor Dillon made first team and Leonardo Borda second team. The two helped the fifth-seeded Knights finish 1-1 in the state tournament.
In girls field hockey, Klara Pace was chosen first team and helped O’Connell enjoy its best season in history. The Knights earned a state-tourneyberth as the No. 6 seed, losing a first-round match to runner-up Trinity Episcopal.
Prior to the state tournament, O’Connell lost in the semifinals of its conference tourney to runner-up Bishop Ireton, 2-1.
W-L PLAYER TO SHENANDOAH: Washington-Liberty High School football player Herbert Sovula has committed to play the sport in college at Division III Shenandoah University.
Sovula was a runningback, punter at times and a two-way lineman for W-L during the fall season.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS: The Wakefield Warriors won a recent girls gymnastics match against the Jefferson Colonials, while the Washington-Liberty Generals finished second in a meet with McLean High School.
For W-L in that action, Grace Chen finished second in the all-around. She won the floor exercise, was second on the uneven bars and fourth on the balance beam.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: The four-school All-Arlington County girls and boys indoor track and field meets that were scheduled for Jan. 7 have been canceled as a result of all winter athletics in Arlington being “paused” until at least Jan. 14.
There probably will not be enough time, or any opening dates available, to reschedule the competition among Bishop O’Connell, Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown.
