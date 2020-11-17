With shortened high-school basketball schedules this coming season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wakefield Warriors will not play either of its two other Arlington County rivals in girls and boys varsity competition during the campaign. That has only occurred a few times in the history of the Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown prep programs, the last time in 2017-18.
The 2020-21 regular-season for those three teams are expected to begin Dec. 21 for the W-L and Yorktown teams and Dec. 23 for Wakefield.
The campaign ends in late January, followed by postseason district, region and state competition.
YORKTOWN ICE HOCKEY: The Yorktown Patriots nipped Patriot/Rappahannock, 2-1, in recent high-school club ice hockey action.
William Colwell and Simon Kluger scored Yorktown’s goals, with Josh Litterst having an assist.
In goal, Rowan Foose was busy for the Yorktown defense, making 37 saves as the Patriots improved to 2-0 overall and in the Patrick Division of the Northern Virginia Scholastic Ice Hockey League.
Through two matches, Yorktown has allowed just two goals.
WCAC WINTER SEASON: No decision had been made when the week started if the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference will hold a winter sports season for the 2020-21 school year.
That decision is expected to be made sometime this week, when the heads of the schools get together.
League athletic directors are expecting condesnse seasons will be held for most sports, including girls and boys basketball.
EXPLAINING THE MANY COVID ISSUES: Yorktown High School director of student activities Mike Krulfeld was the guest of the Better Sports Club of Arlington duirng its Nov. 12 meet.
During a Zoom conference, Krulfeld explained all the issues of trying to hold and schedule high-schools sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHEDULES POSTED: In preparation for the 2020-21 winter high-school sports season that may or may not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington County high schools have started posting some winter schedules on their athletic Web sites.
Those interested should check the sites of Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high-schools for more specifics.
