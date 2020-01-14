TRACK AND FIELD: A number of athletes had winning and strong performances for the Washington-Liberty Generals in a recent indoor girls and boys meet.
For the girls, Yasmeen Tinsley led the way, finishing first in the 300 meters (44.27), 55 hurdles (8.64) and high jump (5-feet). Rebecca Stewart won the 500 (1:26.36) and was second in the 55 hurdles. Anna Rupert won the 55 dash (7.89) and was second in the 300. Ally Obenberger won the 1,600 (5:35.96).
Anna Harpel was second in the 1,600 and 3,200, Kristen Alleyne was second in the 55 dash and third in the 300, Camilla Regalia was second in the 500, Alyssa Kenealy third in the 1,000, and the 4x200 relay won in 1:53.35.
For the Washington-Liberty boys, Liam McBride won three events – the 55 hurdles (8.15), the 55 dash (6.77) and the 300 (39.17). Charles Male was second in the 55 dash and high jump and sixth in the 300.
Also, Bilguun Soronzonbold was second in the 55 hurdles and fifth in the 500, Andrew Mineau was third in the 500, and James Licato was third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
WRESTLING: The Wakefield Warriors had two champions at the Rumble in the Jungle competition.
Ejaz Qureshi at 120 pounds and Cameron Queen at 160 were the champs with undefeated records.
Steven Rochard finished second at 160, losing to teammate Queen in the final.
Third for Wakefield in the event were Dennis Urquilla at 145 pounds and Milo Clark at 195. Fourth was Javon Terry at 170.
WAKEFIELD COACHING OPENINGS: Wakefield High School is accepting applications for junior varsity girls lacross and junior varsity girls soccer.
For information about the tryouts, call the athletic department at (703) 228-6733.
