INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: The four-school All-Arlington County girls and boys indoor track and field meets that were scheduled for Jan. 7 have been canceled as a result of all winter athletics in Arlington being “paused” for the past two weeks.
With upcoming Liberty District and 6D North Region competitions right around the corner, there was not enough time to re-schedule the meet among Bishop O’Connell, Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown varsity girls and boys teams.
WRESTLING: The three-team all-Arlington County wrestling meet that includes the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots was rescheduled for this week after athletics were put on “pause” in the county for two weeks.
Look for results from that meet at https://sungazette.news and in a future issue of the Sun Gazette newspaper.
O’CONNELL HIRES BOYS LACROSSE COACH: Bishop O’Connell High School has hired Nathan Thomas as its new head boys varsity lacrosse coach.
Thomas comes to O’Connell after five years as an assistant coach for the Howard Community College team. During that time, he also assisted with the University of the District of Columbia’s team.
Thomas spent three years as the head coach of Justice (formerly J.E.B Stuart) High School’s varsity lacrosse team.
