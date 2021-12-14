At the boys high-school Eastbay Cross Country Championships in San Diego, York-town Patriots senior Owen McArdle placed 28th in 15:54 in the field of 40 runners. The winning time was 15:11.
“I was disappointed I didn’t finish better, because I didn’t push myself enough,” said McArdle, the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 6 boys state champion, who will run in college at the University of Virginia. “I kind of relaxed a little bit. I think I could have gotten into the top 20. I went out too conservatively and I was never in a position to strike.”
McArdle won multiple high-school races during the fall. In addition to being state champion, he won the 6D North Region meet and the Arlington County championship for two of his other victories.
YORKTOWN ICE HOCKEY TEAM WINS TWO: The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team nipped McLean, 3-2, in recent action to remain undefeated.
Scoring goals for Yorktown were Blair Barta, Jacob Kirshner and Travis Sagusti. Assists went to Josh Litterst and Dillon Segal.
Yorktown goalie Jake Levy made 24 saves in the victory.
In another game, Yorktown defeated Oakton, 6-2. Noah Robinson scored two goals and had two assists. Segal, Litterst, Barta and Cole Ransom had single goals. Kirshner and Will Colwell added assists. Rowan Foose made 19 saves during the victory.
NOVA CLASSIC WRESTLING: At the 2021 NOVA Classic at Fairfax High School, Yorktown High School’s Blake Buchert placed fifth at heavyweight and Liam Gil-Swiger sixth at 152.
SWIM AND DIVE: The Yorktown Patriots swept Meridian High School in boys and girls swimming and diving meets. The girls won 220.5-109.5 and the boys 206-107.
Yorktown divers Arissona Winn (girls) and Rayce Will (boys) were winners.
The lone double race winner for Yorktown was Nora Sherman. Single winners were Michael Owen, Scarlett Bennett, Billy Weber, Jay Young, Daniel Isman and Marion Beasley.
Yorktown won five relays.
In meets Dec. 10 and 11, the Yorktown girls defeted the Langley Saxons, 185-125, and the Washington-Liberty Generals, 171-141.
The Langley boys downed Yorktown, 176-139.
All of the meets won Liberty District competition.
The Yorktown girls are the defending Class 6 state champions.
