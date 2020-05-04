McLEAN GETS NEW SCOREBOARDS: New scoreboards, which look the same in appearance and size, for the baseball and softball fields were recently installed at McLean High School.
The red scoreboards with McLean written on top in large white letters, each have space for 10 innings. High school games are seven innings.
The new boards have not been used because the high-school spring sports season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
VIRTUAL SENIOR MOMENTS: With the spring sports season canceled for area high schools because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many local schools are honoring their senior athletes with virtual social-media senior profile celebrations or recognitions.
To view those recognitions, visit the schools’ athlete Twitter sites. Often multiple recognitions are posted five days a week. They often include a photo of the senior, an athlete’s favor sports moment in high school, brief bios about each, and sometimes a quote from a coach.
HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED: The Virginia High School League’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Sunday, April 26 has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. Fourteen athletes, coaches, and contributors make up the Class of 2020.
That class includes Oakton High School graduate and girls basketball standout Jasmine Thomas, one of the top scorers in VHSL history.
MARSHALL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: The Marshall High School girls basketball camp for players ages 8 to 15 could be held this summer, but dates aren’t yet known. The cost is $150 per player. Marshall head girls coach Mike Trivisonno and assistant Duane Knauf will lead the camp, which will focus on skill development, ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.
For information call Mike Trivisonno at (703) 864-2029 or email: trivisonno12@gmail.com.
POTOMAC SCHOOL SOFTBALL CAMP: The Potomac School is offering a girls softball camp June 22-26 designed to help improve players between the ages of 8 and 13. Campers will all receive instruction from Potomac School head coach Wayne Loving and his staff. To register visit: https://summeratpotomac.org/programs/potomac-softball-camp.
