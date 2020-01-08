WRESTLING: Wakefield High School’s Cameron Queen placed fifth at 152 pounds at the Battle of the Bridge holiday wrestling competition at Woodbridge High School.
* At the Joe Verciglio Invitational at Chantilly High School, the Wakefield Warriors finished ninth and had one individual winner and a runner-up.
The champion was Steven Rochard at 152 with a 4-0 record, including two pins and major decision. He won 8-2 in the final. Carlos Sayes was second at 182 with a 3-1 mark, including two one-point decisions.
Wakefield Cameron Queen was third at 160, with Ejaz Qureshi (120) and Khun Sin (132) each finished fifth.
For the Washington-Liberty Generals, Jack Myers (126), Ethan Skeete (170) and Noah Toth (182) were each fourth.
* The Yorktown Patriots had three champions in finishing third at the Cavalier Classic at W.T. Woodson High School.
Bijon Bose at 120, Will Hurst (152) and Steve Bova (220) won their weight divisions. Second was Yorktown’s Joseph Knight at 126. Third were Max Apsel (132), Erik Hernondez (145) and Blake Buchert (heavyweight).
* Washington-Liberty High School’s Will Murphy won the individual championship at the 182-pound weight division at the Dulany Invitational.
Also for W-L, fifth was Ethan Skeete at 170 and Byran Melendez (220), and sixth were Jack Myers (120), Robert Kirchenbauer (170) and Noah Toth 195.
JESSE MEEKS: Jesse Meeks, the first head football coach at Yorktown High School, died late in 2019 at age 92.
The Alabama native was Yorktown’s coach from 1960 to 1975, compiling an 85-63-7 record. His 1967 team won the Potomac District championship, then lost in the Northern Region title game to Annandale. His 1968 team finished 7-3 and shared the district championship.
In 1970 under Meeks, Yorktown finished 9-1.
His teams had just five losing seasons.
FOOTBALL RECORDS: The Yorktown High School varsity football team, which began play in 1960, won its 350th game in program history this past season when the Patriots finished 11-2, won a Liberty District championship and lost in the 6D North Region title game to Westfield.
The team’s overall record is 353-266-9.
Current Yorktown head coach Bruce Hanson (35 seasons) is the longest tenured Patriots football coach in program history. He has won more than 250 games as a head football coach.
The Washington-Liberty Generals finished 5-5 in 2019 and won their 430th game in program history, which began in 1924. The team’s overall career record is 431-461-33.
Current W-L head coach Josh Shapiro (13 seasons) is the longest tenured Generals football coach in program history.
The career program record for the Wakefield Warriors (1953 to 2019) is 248-401-11. Wakefield finished 5-6 in 2019 and won the National District championship.
Wayne Hogwood has coached Wakefield for seven seasons. Only Jim Hufschmitt (eight seasons) coached the team longer in its program history.
The records are tabulated by the Website: www.swvasports.com.
W-L HALL OF FAME: The 2020 Sports Hall of Fame Class for Washington-Liberty High School includes six new inductees.
They are Jim Barbe (Class of 1973), Candice Brown (Class of 1998), Richard Conklin (Class of 1986), Joy Mosse (Class of 1968), William Murray (Class of 1966) and Horace Willis (Class of 1991).
Special recognition will be given to the 1966 boys state championship basketball team.
The induction ceremony will be during the boys home basketball game against Langley on Jan. 17.
WAKEFIELD COACHING OPENINGS: Wakefield High School is accepting applications for junior varsity girls lacrosse, junior varsity girls soccer and junior varsity field hockey.
Call the athletic department at (703) 228-6733.
