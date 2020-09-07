W-L HIRES VOLLEYBALL COACH: Former player Aliya Rakhmetova has been hired at Washington-Liberty High School as the girls head freshman volleyball coach.
Rakhmetova graduated for then Washington-Lee High when she was a key player for the Generals – being the captain as a junior and senior. At W-L, Rakhmetova was chosen second-team all-National District her final two seasons. She was a member of the girls outdoor track and field team as a senior.
Rakhmetova then played four years for the women’s volleyball team at Merrimack College, finishing with 302 career kills and 129 blocks.
At Washington-Liberty, Rakhmetova joins a program that won Liberty District and 6D North Region tournaments last fall, advancing to the Class 6 state competition. The season was the most successful in the program’s history.
Washington-Liberty lost to W.T. Woodson in the semifinals of the state tournament, in a close match on the Generals home court.
A couple of players from the W-L team are members of college teams this fall.
WAKEFIELD COACHING OPENINGS: Wakefield High School has an opening for a head swimming and diving coach. The swimming and diving season is during the winter. Contact Nate Hailey at Nathel.hailey@apsva.us for more information about the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.