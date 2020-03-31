REYES MAKES ALL-STATE: Washington-Liberty High School senior guard Anthony Reyes was a second-team all-state Class 6 selection for his performance during the 2019-20 boys high school basketball season.
Reyes, who scored his 1,000th career point early in the season, helped W-L finish second in the 6D North Region Tournament and earn a state-tournament berth for the first time in decades.He was one of the Generals’ top two scorers, as the team finished 16-12.
Reyes was chosen as the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 boys Most Valuable Player.
O’CONNELL PLAYERS CHOSEN ALL-STATE: Bishop O’Connell basketball players Mikaya Simmons, a senior, and Adrianna Smith, a junior, were Division I private-school first-team all-state selections for their performances during the 2019-20 season.
O’Connell senior Ajia James was a second-team choice.
The trio helped O’Connell to a 24-7 record, a final-four appearance in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament and a runner-up finish in the Division I state tourney.
O’CONNELL ICE HOCKEY: The Bishop O’Connell High School ice hockey team lost to Good Counsel, 2-1, in overtime in the A Division championship match of the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League playoffs. O’Connell finished the season with a 15-3-5 overall record, including a 1-1 playoff mark.
Jack Koester scored O’Connell’s goal with 40 seconds left in the final to tie the match at 1. O’Connell goalie Kohl Strom made 40 saves in the loss.
O’Connell coach Derek Arledge was chosen as the league’s A Division Coach of the Year. O’Connell’s Jackson Barbieri was the A Division Player of the Year and Koester made first team.
O’Connell’s Alex Vouras made second team in the AA Division.
W-L ICE HOCKEY: Washington-Liberty High School club-team players Matthew Clark and Ethan Boyagian were chosen second-team in the Capital Scholastic Ice Hockey League.
Honorable-mention selections from W-L were Kyle Wilson, Hunter Spicer, Harry Burmeister, Chris Hildebrand and goalie Anders Nelson.
Washington-Liberty’s annual season-ending match against Yorktown in an all-Arlington shootout was postponed from March 13 to a date not yet determined.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS STATEMENT: In a statement by Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Dick Kemper, private schools in Virginia officially confirmed their end of their spring sports seasons.
“As a result of Governor Northam’s decision to close all public and private schools in the Commonwealth of Virginia for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will not sanction any championships for the spring 2020 season,” Kemper said.
For a few days, some local private schools had considered alternative ways to continue the spring season.
Bishop O’Connell is the one private school in the Arlington Sun Gazette’s coverage area.
O’CONNELL SOFTBALL: The defending Division I private-school state champion Bishop O’Connell Knights girls softball team did not open its season when the spring sports campaigns were canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
In addition to its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schedule, O’Connell had four non-district games scheduled against top public-school teams in Northern Virginia.
Two were against the past two Class 6 state champions in the South County Stallions and Madison Warhawks. O’Connell’s other two games were against Westfield and McLean, usually top district and region contenders each spring.
GUEST SPEAKER POSTPONED: York-town High School girls soccer coach Hannah Laman-Maharg, who led the Patriots to a state championship last spring, was scheduled to be the guest speaker at the March 11 Better Sports Club of Arlington’s monthly meeting. That meeting was cancelled, and Laman-Maharg may be rescheduled for a future meeting.
Yorktown finished unbeaten at 24-0-1 with 14 shutouts last season, and should have had strong team again this spring.
Laman-Maharg was an all-state soccer player in high school in Pennsylvania, also lettering in basketball. She then played soccer at Ithaca College for two years and eventually graduated from Penn State University. Laman-Maharg teaches physical education at Holmes Middle School in Fairfax County.
BASKETBALL CAMP: The Aggie McCormick-Dix basketball camps at Bishop O’Connell High School are July 6-10 and July 13-17 for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The cost is $225 per play.
