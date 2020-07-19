YORKTOWN COACH CHOSEN AS BEST: Yorktown High School head baseball coach John Skaggs was chosen by readers recently as the Arlington Sun Gazette’s Best Youth Coach. It was the third straight year Skaggs has received the award.
Skaggs has been Yorktown’s head coach for six seasons. He led the team to a Liberty District Tournament championship in 2018 and a second-place finish in that competition in 2019. The 2020 season was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skaggs is a full-time teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County and owns Prime Time Baseball in Alexandria along with Chris Berset. Skaggs was an assistant coach at Marshall before taking the Yorktown job.
Skaggs played college baseball at Wayne State University then played Minor League baseball.
WAKEFIELD HIRES TENNIS COACH: Julie Westcott is returening to be the head girls tennis coach at Wakefield High School.
She coached the spring team from 2017 to 2019, then took the 2020 season off because of other job responsibilities.
Westcott was a former player for the Wakefield girls tennis team.
