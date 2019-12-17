BASKETBALL: In an early-season boys basketball rivalry game, the host Potomac School Panthers defeated the Flint Hill Huskies, 60-53, in their new gym Dec. 14 in high-school action.
The win ended Flint Hill’s four-game winning streak over Potomac School, which improved to 3-2 and 1-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. Flint Hill is 5-2, 1-1.
Leading the Panthers in the victory was Jamel Melvin with 17 points, J.T. Tyson and Khalil Williams with 13 each and Austin Smith and Obinna Chuke with seven each. Potomac School made 19 of 27 free throws.
For Flint Hill, Dowar Jioklow scored 16, Justice Ellison 11, Ronald Ayers had nine, Noel Brown eight and Saxby Sunderland had seven points and four assists.
In earlier conference action, Flint Hill nipped Maret, 44-43. Ayers scored 18 and made four three-pointers, Brown had 13 points and six rebounds, Jiklow had 11 points and five boards and Sunderland had four assists and four rebounds.
Potomac School lost to Episcopal, 60-39, in its previous game. Before that the Panthers won their tipoff tournament with a 2-0 record, as Melvin and Alex Holmes made the all-tournament team for the Panthers.
* In other boys action last week, the Madison Warhawks (3-2) defeated South Lakes, 62-59, and lost to Lake Braddock, 78-72, and the Oakton Cougars (3-2) defeated Washington-Liberty, 66-63, and lost to Robinson, 66-60.
* The Langley Saxons (2-3) lost to Robinson, 57-50, in boys action last week then bounced back to defeat the host Chantilly Chargers, 69-61, by scoring a single-game season-high for points.
* In girls basketball action, the Oakton Cougars (5-1) went 2-1 last week, with two games going into overtime.
The Cougars lost to Washington-Liberty, 52-51, in overtime to start the week. Then the Cougars topped Robinson, 53-47, in overtime then Stafford, 58-34.
Kara Vietmeyer had 18 points and Lauren McMarlin 16 against Robinson, with Sophia Zinzi scoring eight. Oakton made 25 of 34 foul shots.
Against Stafford, Grace Meshanko scored 18, Vietmeyer 15, Kayla Odeh seven and Sejal Singh six.
* In other girls action, the Marshall Statesmen (3-1) defeated Lady of Mount Carmel, 52-35, and W.C. Henderson, 45-14, in non-district action.
* In a 40-26 win over the host Robinson Rams, Summer Thomas had 10 points and three rebounds for the Langley Saxons, and Fiona Barber had nine points, three boards and two steals.
Kylie Allen added five points, eight rebounds and two steals and point guard Annabeth Holsinger had two points and four assists.
After the game was tied at 4, Langley went on a run and led 25-10 at halftime.
In its next game, Langley (3-2) lost to visiting Chantilly, 42-40.
WRESTLING: Led by third-place finisher Samuel Sorrell at 138 pounds, the Madison Warhawks placed sixth at the annual NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School.
Finishing fourth from Madison was Luera Orion at 145. Fifth was Nicholas Ceynowa at 182 and Havand Ahmed at 195, sixth was Ruben Espanol at 113 and seventh was Ethan Duerre at 132.
McLean High’s Nathan Fishman was sixth at 170.
* The Langley Saxons finished with a 5-2 dual-match record at the Joppatowne Duals in Maryland.
Winning matches for Langley were Ryan Roncskevitz, Calab Womack, Jack Bush, Liam Noonan, Pierson White, Andrew Leone, Alex Woltman, Steven Yi, Armaan Pandey, Aidan Noona, Lucas Gautheir, Sean Marcille, Leila Hussein and Connor Gordon.
MADISON ICE HOCKEY: The Madison Warhawks blanked South Lakes, 8-0, in club action for their first win of the season.
Zach Helfant and Preston Cain scored two goals each. Matt Hetherington, George Bilidas, Nick Willey and Tom Hetherington had on each. Assists went to Matt Hetherington (two), Nick Willey (two), Tom Hetherington (two), Helfant, Justin Machovina, Michael Crespy and Will Albrittian.
The Warhawks outshot South Lakes, 52-12, with goalie Justin Wood earning the shutout.
ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL: Langley High School senior hitter Olivia Franke was a first-team all-state Class 6 girls selection for her play this season.
Franke helped Langley finish second in the Liberty District Tournament and advance to the semifinals of the 6D North Region tourney, where it lost to the eventual champion.
