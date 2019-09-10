CROSS COUNTRY: Led by a sixth-place finish from senior Sophie Tedesco (18:54) and a 33rd (20:19) by sophomore Emma Battista, the Marshall High School girls finished seventh in the Varsity A girls race Sept. 7 at the annual Monroe Parker Invitational at Burke Lake Park.
In the boys Varsity A race, Madison’s Colter Purcell was ninth (16:05) and his teammate Mark Young was 14th (16:19) to help the team place ninth.
The Marshall boys were 10th with Malave Sebastion 11th (16:08) and Patrick Smith 23rd (16:30).
LANGLEY YOUTH FOOTBALL NIGHT: Langley High School’s youth football night is Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Admission is free to Langley’s home varsity game at 7 p.m. for youth football players wearing jerseys. Pregame activities begins at 6 p.m. There will be special concessions, T-shirt give and door prizes.
