YORKTOWN TEAMS NATIONALLY RANKED: The Yorktown High School girls and boys swimming and diving teams earned final rankings of ninth and 32nd in the country, respectively, of schools with the largest enrollment classification.
The rankings were compiled by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
The Yorktown girls won a Liberty District championship during the 2019-20 season, then finished second in the 6D North and Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meets, behind the Madison Warhawks of Vienna.
The Yorktown boys finished second in the district meet, then placed seventh in the region and, finally, 19th in the state.
O’CONNELL BOYS BASKETBALL COACHING NEWS: The Bishop O’Connell High School boys basketball program has been a hotbed for college talent and players during Joe Wootten’s long tenure as head coach.
He has sent 30 player to play on the Division I college level. In addition, 15 more have played for Division II and Division III programs.
Four former O’Connell players now on the Division I level are Xavier Johnson at the University of Pittsburgh, Matt Lewis at James Madison University, Nate Watson and Providence and Ako Adams at Rice University.
On the coaching side, three former Bishop O’Connell assistant coaches are now Division I college assistants, and 10 more have become high-school head coaches.
