NOVA CHALLENGE SELECTIONS: Washington-Liberty High School boys basketball player Anthony Reyes has committed to play the sport in college at the new Mary Baldwin University team in Staunton.
Mary Baldwin is starting a men’s basketball program for the first time, and will be of club status for the 2020-21 season, then a full varsity team the next winter.
Reyes, a senior guard, was a 1,000-point career scorer for Washington-Liberty. This past season he was chosen second-team all-state on the Class 6 level and was the Sun Gazette’s Most Valuable Player for boys basketball.
He helped W-L earn a state-tournament berth this past season and a runner-up finish in the region tourney.
Reyes and his W-L teammates Marino Dias and Max Gieseman (2019-20 Sun Gazette Player of the Year) were scheduled to play in the annual NOVA Challenge high-school all-star senior boys game for the Arlington/Alexandria team. Wakefield High’s Xavier Evans also was a member of that squad, which was to be coached by Wakefield High head coach Tony Bentley.
Yorktown High’s Steven Lincoln was chosen to play in the underclassmen contest.
Those games were scheduled for March 22 at Fairfax High School along with a dunk and three-point shooting contest, then all canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
FIRST-TEAM IN ICE HOCKEY: Arlington resident Cece Hodges was a Washington Catholic Athlete Conference first-team selection for St. John’s College High School in girls ice hockey for her performance during the 2019-20 season.
Hodges was a sophomore defender for the Cadets, who won the girls WCAC championship. The team blanked Holy Cross, 9-0, in the league final.
As a freshman, Hodges was chosen first team all-WCAC as a forward.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY COACHING OPENINGS: Washington-Liberty High School has openings for the following positions for the 2020-21 school year: head varsity cross country coach, freshman volleyball, assistant golf and assistant junior-varsity cheer; head indoor and outdoor track and field and varsity assistant for crew. Contact Carol Callaway at carol.callaway@apsva.us with cover letter and resume.
BASKETBALL CAMP: The Aggie McCormick-Dix basketball camps at Bishop O’Connell High School are July 6-10 and July 13-17 for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The cost is $225 per play.
