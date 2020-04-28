MANY MADISON BASEBALL COMMITS:The Madison High School baseball coaches recently did the math.
Since current head coach Mark Gjormand began coaching the Warhawks in 1996, he and his coaching staff estimate that between 100 and 110 of their players made commitments to play college baseball. That total includes numerous players from the 2020 team, and two managers over the years. That includes Gjormand’s daughter Samantha, a current manager for the James Madison University baseball team.
Madison has won two state championships under Gjormand as well as multiple region and district titles.
“We know it’s more than 100, and we are still counting to make sure we haven’t forgotten anyone,” Mark Gjormand said.
Madison’s 2020 season was canceled, as were all high-school spring sports, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Warhawks were considered one of the top teams in the state.
FLINT HILL ATHLETES COLLEGE-BOUND: Four senior athletes from the Flint Hill School recently made commitments to play their particular sports in college.
Brendan Albrittain will play baseball at Radford University. Lucy Jane Magruder will play women’s lacrosse at Whitman College. Paul Karch will be a member of the men’s soccer team at Belmont University, and Calvin Lucido will be on the men’s cross country and track and field teams at Bowdoin College.
VIRTUAL SENIOR MOMENTS: With the spring sports season canceled for area high schools because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many local schools are honoring their senior athletes with individual virtual social-media celebrations or recognitions. To view those recognitions, visit the schools’ athlete Twitter sites.
Often multiple recognitions are posted each day five days a week, but usually not on weekends.
The honors often include a photo of the senior, an athlete’s favorite sports moment in high school, brief bios about each, and sometimes a quote from a coach.
