CROSS COUNTRY: Marshall High School’s Sophie Tedesco finished third in 19:27 in the girls senior varsity A race at the Pacers Running DCXC Invitational cross country meet at Kenilworth Park in D.C. Marshall’s Paul Bathelon was 15th (21:01) in the same race, helping the Marshall team place eighth.
In the boys senior varsity A race at the same meet, McLean’s Quin Frew was ninth (16:31) and Marshall’s William Blackwell 25th (17:17).
n At the Octoberfest Invitational at Great Meadow, Langley High’s Jackson Ellinger was eighth in the boys varsity A race in 16:27. He helped Langley place 12th as a team. Herndon High’s Colin McCauley was second in the race (15:47).
In the girls varsity A race, Langley’s Lilly Fowler was 14th (19.59) and her teammate Claire Johnson was 18th (20:11). Langley was 10th in the team standings.
FIELD HOCKEY: The Langley Saxons (9-1-1) blanked McLean and Washington-Liberty by 2-0 and 1-0 scores, respectively, in Liberty District games last week. The win over McLean was the annual Rotary Cup match between the neighborhood rivals. Mikayla Schoff scored both goals in that win with Emma Cole and Sophia Perkins having assists. Bella Holloman scored against W-L. Langley has a 7-0 district record.
The Rotary Cup victory was the fifth in a row for Langley over McLean, all by shutouts. The cup is awarded to the team that wins the second regular-season meeting each season between the rivals.
Since the first Rotary Cup game was played in 1995, Langley has won 13 times and McLean 11.
* The Marshall Statesmen (8-5) defeated Edison and Lee by shutouts in National District action last week to up their winning streak to five and remain in first place in the league.
In the win over Edison, Caroline Sullivan had two goals for Marshall and Olivia Slivinski one.
* The Madison Warhawks began the week with a 7-3 record.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: The Flint Hill Huskies (16-0) remained undefeated with three 3-0 victories last week, over Westfield, Maret and Paul VI Catholic. Not only is Flint Hill undefeated, the team has not yet lost a game this fall, winning by 3-0 or 2-0 scores.
The Huskies, the defending Division I state private-school champion, is ranked No. 1 in Virginia.
In the victory over Paul VI, Zoe Huang had 21 assists and six digs and Ericka Link had 12 assists. Denver Pugh had 11 kills and seven digs, Sydney Reed had 10 kills and 11 digs, Elayna Duprey had seven kills, Caroline Rich had three kills and Rachel Larsen had eight digs.
The match against Westfield was close. Flint Hill won the games, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20.
* The Langley Saxons began the week with a 13-4 overall record, a six-match winning streak and a 5-0 mark in the Liberty District. Langley downed South Lakes and Yorktown, 3-0, in recent district matches.
PATRICK EARNS AWARD: Longtime Flint Hill School girls varsity basketball coach Jody Patrick recently was selected as a 2019 Dranesville District Champion of Character by the Fairfax County Athletic Council and the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
Patrick was nominated as a coach who always exemplifies superb sportsmanship and character in youth sports. Patrick was honored at an awards ceremony at the Fairfax County Government Center.
Patrick became Flint Hill’s coach in 2001 and her teams have won more than 300 games, along with winning league championships and having multiple runner-up finishes in state tournaments.
In addition to coaching basketball, Patrick coaches other sports at Flint Hill, is a full-time teacher, and among other duties, is the announcer for the school’s home varsity football games.
