W-L COACH STEPS DOWN: Bill Drake, the head coach of the boys and girls cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Washington-Liberty High School is stepping down from those positions at the end of the school year. Drake said he is doing so for family reasons.
He was the cross country coach for four years, leading the girls team to one region championship and a third-place finish in the state.
This past indoor track and field season, the W-L girls placed second in the region and third in the state. Drake was the head track and field coach for three seasons.
“It’s been a lot of fun and we have had a lot of great runners and athletes here,” Drake said.
His replacement has not yet been chosen by the school.
POLE VAULTING: For the first time in decades, athletes from Arlington’s three public-school outdoor track and field teams during the spring season were going to be allowed to participate in the girls and boys pole vaulting events during meets and practices.
For years that was not allowed because of a serious injury suffered by a pole vaulter from an Arlington school years ago. Arlington teams would skip that event, earning no points from pole vaulting in meets.
Washington-Liberty High School senior Rebecca Stewart said there were a number of athletes interested in trying pole vault if the spring outdoor season had been held.
“I’ve never tried that before and it seems like a really fun, and hard, event,” Stewart said.
HOOP CAMP: The Aggie McCormick-Dix basketball camps at Bishop O’Connell High School are July 6-10 and July 13-17 for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The cost is $225 per play.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY HAS COACHING OPENINGS: Washington-Liberty High School has openings for the following positions for the 2020-21 school year: head varsity cross country coach, freshman volleyball, assistant golf and assistant junior-varsity cheer; head indoor and outdoor track and field and varsity assistant for crew. Contact Carol Callaway at carol.callaway@apsva.us with cover letter and resume.
